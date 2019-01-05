TCKP intends to launch unique projects for youth

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said on Friday that his department was launching unique projects for the uplift of youth to engage them in healthy activities. Presiding a meeting of Youth Development Commission at Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) here, the senior minister said that national youth carnival will soon be organised for the youth of KP and merged areas to provide them better opportunities to showcase their skills.

Member Provincial Assembly Dr Asia Asad, Tourism Department Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Director Youth Affair Asfandyar Khattak, Director General Sports Junaid Khan, Peshawar District Nazim Asim Khan and others also attended the meeting. “We are working on a number of projects including creating job and business opportunities for the youth so they could earn a decent living for their families,” Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, told the meeting. The youth of erstwhile Fata, students of seminaries would be provided equal opportunities of education, sports and technical education and bring them to the mainstream.

He said that a recreational special project will be launched for the women of Peshawar at Hayatabad so they could also enjoy life at a specific venue. He said that it was the main objective of the Youth development Commission to launch new and unique projects for the uplift and empowerment of youth.

