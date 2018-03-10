TCKP to arrange ‘colours of spring’ from 25th

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A series of events, including unique water sports and adventure tourism activities, have been planned for the youth with an aim to provide them an opportunity of entertainment and engage them in healthy activities.

Titled as ‘Colours of Spring’, the spectacular water sports & adventure tourism events will be held simultaneously at the scenic tourist resort Khanpur Lake on March 25. Chairing a meeting on Friday, Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museum, Culture and Youth Affairs Department, Muhammad Tariq said that the TCKP and Mabali Island will jointly organize the events.