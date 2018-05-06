TCF urges people to raise their hands for Education

Staff Reporter

Education remains one of the biggest challenges Pakistan is facing as a nation. 22.6 million children in our country don’t go to school, that’s 44 percent of all children aged 5-16, according to Pakistan Education Statistics.

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) has been working towards enabling quality education for the less privileged for the last two decades. It has now turned into a formidable movement of education with the support of people who believe in making a positive difference through their actions. With the launch of its new zakat campaign, TCF is inviting all Pakistanis to help TCF resolve the education problem and with it many interlinked social issues that are present in the absence of illiteracy.

Speaking about the campaign, General Manager of Outreach at TCF Isfandyar Inayat said, “Ramzan is the time of great significance for Pakistanis and Muslims all around the world. As it approaches near, most of us tend to introspect about the good initiatives we can and must take. All around us, we see the social issues like poverty, hunger, unemployment, health issues, economic disparity, extremism and intolerance.

When we try to understand what’s that one thing that will solve for these problem; we realize that education is the only answer we find. Our campaign creative revolves around this idea: the street children are raising their hands to ask difficult questions about their difficult situations and the citizens are raising their hands to support them saying that education is the only solution. It also signifies the curiosity and will to do better as raising hand is a strong part of school culture synonymous with learning.”

“It is our collective responsibility to join hands for a positive change, for education of the less privileged, to enable a brighter future for children living in poor localities. That’s why, our message this Ramzan invites all Pakistanis to be a part of TCF’s mission to educate Pakistan,” he added.

TCF is considered one of the most transparent and trustworthy not-for-profit organizations in Pakistan. Established in 1995, TCF has created a far reaching impact by providing low-cost education to the less privileged children with an aim to create agents of positive change.

Today, TCF is educating 220,000 children in its nation-wide network of almost 1,482 schools located in the heart of rural communities and urban slums. A strong believer in equal opportunities, TCF ensures that 50 percent of all student enrolment is represented by girls. TCF has been mentioned by ‘The Economist’ as perhaps the largest network of independently run not-for-profit schools in the world. Additionally, employing around 12,000 women as an all-female faculty makes it the largest private sector women employer in Pakistan.

In the matric results 2016-17, the pass rate for TCF students was 96 percent, while there was a remarkable increase in the percentage of students securing A-1 and A Grades, from 48 percent the year before to 64 percent in 2017. These results are a testimony to the sustained hard work of dedicated staff and students.