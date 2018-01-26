TCF, IU enter into agreement for education

Staff Reporter

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Islamabad United has entered into an agreement whereby the latter will provide the goodwill support by creating awareness about TCF’s work in the field of education for the less privileged. Islamabad United will engage its players and current ambassadors to not only visit TCF schools but also highlight the fact that TCF is the largest private network of schools in Pakistan. TCF offers quality education to more than 200,000 less privileged children in it 1,441 schools located in the heart of urban slums and rural communities.

MoUs were signed and exchanged at TCF Headquarters in Karachi to solidify the partnership. On behalf of TCF, Mr. Mushtaq Chhapra, Co-Founder and Director of TCF signed the MoU while Mr. Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United team signed the MoU on behalf of his organization. Islamabad United cricketers and ambassadors will talk about TCF at the cause of education at their various platforms.