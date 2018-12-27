TCF and PakWheels collaborate for 6th ‘Auto Show’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

With yet another grand auto show, PakWheels brought together the popular and rare car models for the car enthusiasts in the city of lights – Karachi. The 6th auto show was held at the Port Grand, Karachi where the ribbon cutting ceremony was performed by the children from The Citizens Foundation (TCF). Like previous years, this time too, the Karachi Auto Show 2018 was a feast for automotive enthusiasts.

From exotics, luxury, modified, 4×4 to bikes, there were more than 300 rides with hundreds of auto enthusiasts. “Karachi Auto Show is our major event and it is becoming increasingly popular among the car enthusiasts of Karachi. At the same time, we feel a strong responsibility of giving back to the community. We believe that education is an emergency in our country and that’s why we joined hands with The Citizens Foundation to give them a shout out for their positive contribution,” said Suneel Munj, Chairman and Co-founder of PakWheels.com

Supporting TCF’s education movement, PakWheels also offered a probono stall space to TCF to create awareness about their education model and raise funds to send more out of school children to school. TCF is operating its schools in the most remote rural communities and under-developed urban localities, enabling quality education for the unschooled children.

“PakWheels has proved to be a valuable partner in supporting our mission to educate Pakistan. We are grateful to them for involving TCF in the celebration of their flagship event of the year. TCF’s presence at the event helped us reach out to the car enthusiasts and tell them about TCF’s impact in providing quality education in the most underserved communities,” said Isfandyar Inayat, GM Outreach.

The highlight of the auto show was Rolls Royce 1924 Silver Ghost, which the Nawab of Bahawalpur gave Quaid-e-Azam on 14 August 1947 for his oath-taking ceremony. The car also participated in Concours d’elegance and competed against 230 cars from around the world and was crowned number 1 in the event. Apart from auto enthusiasts meet and greet, there were many fun activities for families. PakWheels.com proudly had Foodpanda, and TSM&Co as the giveaway partners.

The Karachi Auto Show 2018 was sponsored by Suzuki, AGS, Careem, Pheonix, General Tyres, Benelli, and Daewoo Battery. By organizing such auto events, PakWheels provides a unified platform to all car enthusiasts across Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp