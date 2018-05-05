TB spreading at alarming rate

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Tuberculosis – a curable but potentially fatal if not treated properly, is spreading at an alarming rate in bordering district Zhob. Annually more than one thousand TB patients are being reported in the area.

But the entire area depends upon one TB centre that provides treatment to patients suffering from the disease including those coming from neighbouring districts and Pak-Afghan border areas.

Dr. Akhter Mandokhail, head of the TB control program said that the disease is curable, preventable and treatable with an eight-month course – DOTS. The disease cannot be diagnosed merely by chest X-ray but the results should be further verified by a sputum examination. Highlighting the DOTS strategy he said that it is very effective in treating TB, but escaping DOTS generally develop another serious type of TB that is called multi-drug resistant MDR-TB.—APP