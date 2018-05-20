TB eradication campaign launched in KP

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a special programme to eradicate tuberculosis from the province. According to provincial health directorate, the project will cost eleven billion rupees. Seven billion rupees will be provided by a non-government organization and the remaining four billion rupees will be arranged by the provincial government. Initially the programme has been launched in five districts of the province including Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan.

Earlier the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had inaugurated a mobile unit of the TB Eradication Programme under the ‘Aao TB Mitao’. Under the programme, the Indus Hospital Services had to provide Rs7 billion worth of free treatment to TB patients in five big cities and districts of the province wherein well-equipped medicare mobile units would be provided for extending the free treatment of patients at their doorstep.

The TB control programme, had been designed to eradicate the disease, adding that bringing the disease to a minimum level as per national and global targets was the top priority of his government.—INP