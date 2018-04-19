Tayyaba gets justice

THE Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sentenced Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife to one year in prison in the Tayyaba torture case, which had captured the country’s attention in late December 2016. Mr Khurram and his wife Maheen Zafar were given prison time — as well as a fine of Rs50,000 each — for their involvement in keeping the then 10-year-old Tayyaba in wrongful confinement, burning her hand over a missing broom, beating her with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom and threatening her of ‘dire consequences’.

After a long time, an oppressed soul has got justice and a powerful couple has been convicted for the crime it committed. Attempts were made to strike a compromise deal with the poor family but credit goes to the Supreme Court for intervening in the matter and ensuring justice for Tayyaba. The court expressed displeasure in police investigation and CJP Saqib Nisar had insisted there was no doubt that a criminal act had been committed in the case and directed police to investigate the compromise deed as well as matters related to internal trafficking of child labourers. Tayyaba has got justice but there are many other girls and boys who receive similar or even worst treatment at the hands of their employers. Despite widespread condemnation and strong cognisance taken by courts, there is no end to excesses with minor girls and incidents of their rape and murder take place in parts of the country. In the latest tragedy, alleged rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Karachi’s Manghopir area sparked protests on Tuesday with the family of the deceased child demanding justice by placing her body on the road. Such a situation would not have evolved had there been fair police investigations and a court dispensing prompt justice.

