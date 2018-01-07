Taxpayers thanked

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has collected huge revenue of Rs 49.49b during the first six months of current financial year (2017-18) which shows as much as 36 per cent increase over Rs 36.42b revenue generation during the entire last fiscal 2016-17. It is quite commendable. Provincial Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has quite appreciably thanked the taxpayers for making this much collection possible saying that together we have made this possible to happen.

According to the reports, the PRA has made record collection of Rs 12.11 billion in just one month of December 2017 in comparison to Rs 7.72 billion in December 2016 showing as high as 57 per cent increase in just one month from all over the province. While duly appreciating this appreciable performance of the main revenue collection agency of the province, this is to ask the PRA officials to continue this good work without exerting undue pressure on the taxpayers who have fully cooperated with them in paying their due taxes. Still higher revenue generation in the remaining six months of fiscal 2017-18 i.e. January to June 2018 will help the provincial government in providing some relief to the people in the upcoming budget which is likely to be presented by it as last presentation of its present tenure.

MOHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

