Taxpayers outreach: FBR’s Member FATE meets PSO’s leadership

Staff Reporter

Karachi

As part of FBR’s taxpayers outreach programme aimed at acknowledging the contribution of taxpayers and offering them further help and assistance in a bid to broaden the tax base, Ms. Nausheen Javaid Amjad, Member Facilitation and Taxpayers Education (FATE) Wing FBR met the top leadership of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited at the Company’s headquarters in Karachi.

Sheikh Imranul Haque, Managing Director & CEO PSO, Yacoob Suttar, DMO-Finance/CFO PSO and Imtiaz Jaleel General Manager Finance PSO received the FBR Member at the PSO House and discussed with her ways and means for further strengthening the relationship between FBR and PSO. Senior officers from Large Taxpayers UNit (LTU) Karachi were also present.

Member FATE FBR Ms. Nausheen Javaid Amjad said FBR wanted to reach out to the corporate world to offer them all kinds of technical help and assistance to discharge their tax related obligations. “FATE Wing of the FBR has undertaken this initiative since September last year at the behest of Chairman FBR Mr. Tariq Mahmood Pasha to strengthen our relationship with the corporate world and build a culture of trust and shared responsibility that leads to optimal revenue generation and tax compliance,” she told the PSO leadership.

Ms. Nausheen Amjad mentioned a marked increase recorded this year in the number of tax returns filed by the salaried class, both in the private and the public sector, due to timely technical assistance and facilitation provided by FATE Wing to the taxpayers as part of FBR’s outreach efforts. “Our aim is to create greater awareness and understanding about the significance and advantages of discharging tax obligations for the taxpayers and filers who can benefit significantly in terms of paying lower rates of taxes on a host of financial and business transactions as compared to non-filers who have to pay far higher rates for their non-compliance,” she said.

PSO’s MD & CEO Sheikh Imranul Haque said he was impressed with the efforts of FBR and particularly the Facilitation and Taxpayers Education Wing for bringing a fresh impetus and refreshing change in its professional dealings with the taxpayers. He noted that a direct and frank way of knocking at the doors of large corporate taxpayers as the FBR had done for the last six months, was a welcome departure from the past and hoped such efforts would be continued in the best interest of the taxpayers and for an optimal revenue generation and resource mobilization. He assured the Member FATE fullest support from his company towards FBR’s taxpayers outreach efforts.