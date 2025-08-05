Taxpayers, backbone of economy should be treated with respect: Dr Asif Jah

FTO introduces fast-track complaint disposal system to facilitate taxpayers across the country

The office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has disposed 44,370 complaints out of total 50,904 filed by the taxpayers during the less than four years’ tenure of the current FTO, Dr Asif Mahmood Jah.

This is a record number of complaints disposed of in this period and even more than the total number of complaints (36,328) addressed in the previous 20 years since the establishment of the FTO in 2000.

In an exclusive interview with Pakistan Observer, Dr Asif Jah described the fast-track complaint disposal mechanism adopted by him as one of the reasons for this speedy disposal.

Since the establishment of the FTO under a Presidential Ordinance 2000, FTOs from non-tax department such as Police, Judiciary were appointed to this office. Dr Asif Mahmood Jah is the sixth FTO and the first from the Customs department. In other words, he is the one who knows the tax matters and has therefore introduced a number of reforms to upgrade and effectively improve the performance of this office.

We have been following a standard policy of complaint disposal i.e. within 30-34 days, said Dr Asif Mahmood Jah adding the advisers of the FTO have been directed to strictly comply with this policy.

Our advisers conduct hearing into the complaints on a regular basis and give decision in one or two hearings, he said. To a question, he said appeal against the FTO could only be filed before the President of Pakistan and there too, in 98% cases, FTO’s decisions are upheld.

Explaining the mandate of the FTO, Dr Asif Jah said it was constituted to address the complaints of the taxpayers in the process of payment of taxes and to detect the maladministration of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and to facilitate the taxpayers.

About the complaints received by the FTO he said they are generally complaints of unnecessary notices issued by the FBR to the taxpayers, harassment of the taxpayers by the tax officers, refusal or delay in release of refunds to the taxpayers, etc.

All these complaints are thoroughly investigated within 30-34 days by the FTO advisers and then they give recommendations on those complaints. These recommendations are to be implemented in 60 days.

Our advisers are retired officers of the Pakistan Customs or the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), he said adding the advisers hear both the parties, the affectees and the tax officers and then send recommendations to the FTO.

Our decisions are upheld in 98% cases. The fact that he has 29 years of experience in tax matters, the complaints are decided on a swift and fast-track mode. To a question, he said taxpayers can directly approach the FTO and the FTO’s decisions are binding on the FBR’s concerned department/section.

With regard to awareness campaigns among the taxpayers about relief against grievances, he said FTO has opened new offices in smaller cities like Sargodha, Abbottabad, Sialkot, Sukkur, Hyderabad, etc. unfortunately, the local population of the small cities have no access to the FTO so we have involved the local traders, chambers of commerce to make people aware of the FTO and its relief providing mechanism.

About the tax officers’ retaliatory notices to the taxpayers, he said the FTO was very clear in that. We take notice of all such harassment tactics of the FBR and recommend actions against such officers.

For those applicants who cannot appear in person, the FTO has launched virtual hearing facility. In all the regional headquarters and local offices, we have organized online hearing on a regular basis.

To a question about the traders’ recent protest on Section 37-A of the Income Tax Ordinance, which mandates the FBR to arrest a businessman without investigation, he said the traders’ community was protesting the unbridled powers of the FBR. If such complaint is lodged with the FTO, we shall also come into action, he assured.

About the refund cases, he said the FTO also decides in the matters of refund cases. Last year, alone, with FTO intervention, Rs 24 billion were paid in refunds to the taxpayers. In this year, until July 2025, we have got released Rs 13 billion in refunds.

To a question, he said the FTO has been pointing out the bad governance and maladministration of the FBR, however, it doesn’t mean that the FTO is some super watchdog on the board.

We only ensure that taxpayers, since they are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, don’t undergo any hardship or harassment and the FBR instead of annoying facilitates them in petty matters such as tax payment or refunds. In a way, he said the FTO assists the FBR in how it could improve its performance.

About why people of Pakistan could not reconcile to ‘tax culture’ even after 78 years, he said it comes with time. The government has been trying its best to facilitate the taxpayers and we have also seen increase in tax collection in recent years. However, there are multiple factors like economic and political stability, prosperity, justice and good governance that restore people’s confidence and they pay taxes willingly.

Dr Asif Jah is a multi-dimensional personality. He brings with him vast experience in all facets of tax administration, such as tax operations, tax policy, enforcement and adjudication of tax related cases. Besides being a busy government officer working within bounds of law, he has been daily taking out time to examine and treat poor and non-affording patients for the last 30 years. He has established hospitals, mobile clinics, 43 dispensaries, community welfare centers and schools throughout Pakistan.

He started Thar Green Campaign in line with Clean Green Pakistan Campaign envisaged by Prime Minister of Pakistan in which 150 green farms have been established over an area of 1000 acres in Thar, where wheat, vegetables and fodder for the cattle are being cultivated. He also started Income Generation Scheme for women of Thar.

Customs Health Society, under his command has so far dug 1100 drinking water wells and installed 1000 hand pumps in Sindh and Balochistan in order to provide clean drinking water to the drought hit population of Thar and Balochistan.

Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah is a well-known Urdu writer and has authored 30 books which are widely read and appreciated in Pakistan and abroad.

His latest book ‘Dwa, Ghiza aur Shifa’ (Medicine, Diet & Recovery) published by the NBF is a household guide and more than 50,000 copies has been published so far.

It has been rated as the best seller by National Book Foundation for last five years. Dr Jah is a recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz by President on 23rd March, 2021 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz on 23rd March, 2016 for rendering valuable social services for humanity in distress in Pakistan and abroad.