While PM Imran Khan talks about compassion for senior citizens and economically deprived sections of our society, promising Medina Welfare State concept, the FBR is busy in levying taxes on those who after retirement survive on monthly income from their investment in National Saving Centre schemes of PBA and Behbood. For over 20 years, FBR has exempted tax on investment in PBA and Behbood, both these schemes eligible only for investment by senior citizens over 60 years.

In a country where State does not provide any social security benefits to senior citizens, including those who have paid taxes all their lives, it is cruelty to levy Withholding Tax on Pensioner Benefit Account and Behbood schemes of NSC. While political elite, FBR and civil cum uniformed bureaucracy, is hesitant in imposing direct taxes on crores of rupees profit made by selling real estate plots which were allotted to powerful paid elite, and offering tax amnesty schemes to affluent section involved in tax evasion, they had no qualms in taxing senior citizens, widows etc who invest in national Saving Centre schemes to meet bare minimum expenses. Till 29 September 2017 tax free profits were offered by NSC via PBA to those who retired from active service, while Behbood facilitated widows and citizens above 60 years of age, which were withdrawn through Circular no 06 of 2017. Statements were made by previous government that this circular will be withdrawn but in changeover interim period, the heartless civil bureaucracy, who is beneficiary of state largesse, have not done needful and I am sure PM Imran Khan is not even aware of this injustice.

Malik T Ali

DHA, Lahore

