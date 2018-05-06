Taxing Internet services

The federal government has planned to tax internet services by the providers. The consumers will be made responsible for the withholding tax. It will certainly have negative impact on the users of such services.

We oppose government’ move that will discourage internet use and will cause ripple effect in the social media. We have no problem with Cyber laws and limitation to curb the crime. It is not the right thing to do.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

