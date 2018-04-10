Taxation gateway to development: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that payment of taxes is a national obligation whereas government is responsible for its proper utilization with complete transparency.

In his message issued here, the Chief Minister said that resources collected on the basis of paid taxes are used for providing different facilities to the masses.

The process of taxation is a gateway to development, he added. He maintained that Punjab government has utilized its resources on providing different facilities to the people including health and education. These resources have been prudently utilized to provide best services to the common man and it is important to note that incumbent government has plugged the hole by removing the drawbacks in tax recovery mechanism to a large extent.

The resources meant for providing different facilities to the masses will be utilized as a sacred trust of the nation.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise public awareness about timely payment of taxes. Today, we should also make a commitment that we will pay our taxes honestly for bringing improvements in social sector as well as to arrange funds for projects of national reconstruction and development, concluded the Chief Minister.