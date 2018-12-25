Taxation court to be established for recovery of property tax: Chawla

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that no manual challan for property tax will be issued and issue of shortage of the staff will be resolved by rationalizing the posting of the officials and officers. He said that in this regard all officers have been directed to furnish sanctioned strength, working strength and shortage of staff to the Director General Excise and Taxation.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held in his office here on Monday. Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Director Taxes –I and other directors also attended the meeting.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla also directed to start assessment of property units as per guidelines and guest houses should also be brought into the tax recovery and the same would be done for commercial units and private schools as well.

The Minister ET&NC said that all the officers and the officials should boost up their efforts towards recovery of arrears and show results in the next meeting. He expressed his resentment over the complains regarding non availability of the officers in their offices and asked DG Excise and Taxation to ensure their presence in their respective offices, adding that and take action against those who did not comply with the orders.

He emphasized upon the officers that they should personally visit the areas in their jurisdiction to detect and bring the un-assessed property units in tax net. He said, ‘No one is above the law and we are supposed to achieve the target in the interest of government revenue generation and should work hard to fulfill our duties.’ On this occasion it was also decided to establish taxation court for improvement in recovery of property tax. Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh briefed the meeting regarding steps taken for the recovery of property taxes and ensuring the proper attendance of the officers. —INP

