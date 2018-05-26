Tax to GDP ratio can increase to 6pc in next 10 years: Haroon

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue/Minister of State Haroon Akhtar Khan Friday said that tax to GDP ratio can be increased to 6 percent in next 10 years subject to the availability of good leadership in the country.

“We have increased tax to GDP ratio by 3 percent in last five years and it has reached to 13 percent today from 10 percent in 2013,” he said while addressing a farewell ceremony organised by the Customs Collectorate Lahore.

Chief Collector Customs Central Zeba Hai Azhar, Director General Internal Audit Sarfraz Ahmed Warraich, Director General Training Mukarram Jah and Collector Model Collectorate Customs (Preventive) Lahore Faiz Ahmad shared the stage with him on this special occasion.

Haroon said an increase in revenue collection would minimize the fiscal deficit and the government would be able to construct infrastructure through its own sources and ‘break the begging bowl’. He said the governance in the country was improving fast therefore the revenue collection figures are growing. “We have shown zero tolerance to corruption and those involved in corrupt practices are taken to the task,” he asserted.

Haroon pointed out proudly that not a single mega corruption scandal was reported in the Customs department over the last three years, when he took over as Special Assistant. Instead, he said the Customs had unearthed a number of influential mafias and group with strong links in the cigarette, cell phone, medicine sectors. “I will not take names of those companies but they were involved in money laundering.”

He said the unearthing of mafias was because of the fact that there was no pressure on the field staff from any side. “Otherwise, the situation could have been different today,” he added.

Haroon said he has put in place a viable and vibrant system in the FBR and future continuity of the same depends upon the availability of ‘good leadership’. “The continuity of good government depends upon good leadership. This organisation has strong potential to grow,” he said.