Tax slab on cigarettes helped boosting revenue collection

Islamabad

In encouraging signs for Pakistan’s economy, the introduction of third tier tax slab on cigarettes has remarkably helped boosting revenue collection, which could improve further provided that a thorough audit of tobacco sector is carried out with its extension to retail sector for effective enforcement of minimum price law.

In the financial year 2017-18 which started on July 1 last year and ends on June 30 this year, the federal government introduced third tier tax slab on cigarettes with an aim to stem the unabated decline in government revenues due to an alarming ncrease of up to 40 per cent in market share of illicit cigarette component.

According to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR’s) data, before the introduction of the third tier tax slab, revenue from tobacco industry stood at Rs 88.40 billion in financial year 2013-14, Rs 102.88 billion in 2014-15, Rs 114.19 billion in 2015-16 and Rs 83.69 billion in 2016-17. In the outgoing fiscal year, the FBR is eying to collect more than Rs 90 billion in the form of revenues.

Tobacco industry experts argue, had third tier tax slab not been introduced, the share of illicit cigarette component would have risen as alarmingly high as 50 percent, with revenues dropping to as drastically low as Rs 60 billion. The experts believe consistency is the key— in the fiscal policy to imrpove government revenues.—PR