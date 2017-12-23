Tax payers’ directory shows substantial increase in revenue collected as direct taxes

Islamabad

The rise in collection of revenue as direct taxes was a positive sign for national economy as trend suggested in the year 2016-17. However, the flip side of this fact did not seem that promising as volume of indirect taxes has shown an increase with similar ratio.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, said this while sharing his views with the audience at the launch of tax payers directory ‘Between the lines’, conducted by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Friday. The directory was compiled by Shoaib Nizami while Mohsin Kazmi and Arsalan Channa, ass co-authors.

Dr. Suleri said that instead of adding on burden to existing tax payers as the report suggested, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should focus on broadening tax base. Similarly, the anomaly of data that existed between the FBR and SECP needed to be fixed, he added.

Shoaib Nizami earlier presented the details of tax payers by his presentation and highlighted that the study had scrutinized 79,728 companies and associations registered in the Federal Board of with FBR and SECP.

It was emerged that as gross total, 484 billion rupees in tax were collected according to tax returns filed in June 2015 to July 2016. It was emerged by the finding that 66 companies and associations paid tax of over one billion contributing a total of 231 billion rupees.

In comparison to previous record of highest paying entities, this number of 66 is higher than 46 recorded in FY 2013-14 which totalled at 192 billion rupees. During this period Rs. 735 Billion were collected as direct tax, Rs. 344.688 were collected as total income tax, total registered entities with SECP remained 61, 989, total registered entities with FBR were 64, 545 and companies that paid taxes were 37,939.—PR