Tax on Inter-city buses withdrawn

Amraiz Khan

A meeting of the Punjab cabinet was held in Punjab Assembly cafeteria on Tuesday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair. It was decided to withdraw proposed sales tax on inter-city AC buses and the cabinet gave unanimous approval to it.

The Chief Minister directed to make an amendment in the finance bill for this purpose and said that this would give real relief to the people. Punjab government will take many more steps for giving relief to the people in the future as well. I am grateful to the cabinet for extending support during a difficult economic situation, he added.

The Punjab cabinet members have worked day and night and their hard work is yielding positive results. The Punjab budget will usher in an era of development and prosperity.