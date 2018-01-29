Tax holiday for CPEC projects to help establish industrial zones: Afzal

ISLAMABAD :Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal has said that tax holiday, granted to businessmen and companies under China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, would eventually help establish industrial zones across the country. The businessmen and companies would enjoy the tax exemption facility to import machinery for CPEC projects and this tax holiday has been given for a limited period, he said while talking to a news channel. The present government was focusing on utilizing the natural resources for energy and dam projects so that living standard of common man could be changed in an optimum manner, he said. To a question, he said regulatory duty was imposed to control flooding of unnecessary things or

Orignally published by APP