It is good to note that number of income tax filers in the country has crossed 14 lakhs coveted figure for the first time perhaps thanks to the concerted efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for netting non-tax filers and bringing them in the tax net. According to the reports in the media, number of income tax filers was about eleven lakhs last year and addition of more than three lakhs tax filers is a positive reflection on the hard work and good performance of the FBR officials and also realization of duty towards the nation and the country on the part of those whose income was taxable but till now they somehow evaded payment of income tax.

While appreciating the good work of FBR which will go a long way in strengthening of the national economy on the eve of the presentation of new federal budget for financial year 2018-19, this is to ask the FBR to concentrate more on finding the non-tax filers from the private sector, traders, businessmen, transporters and educational and health institution mafias as well as doctors who reportedly mint money every second of their time. The increased number of tax filers obviously includes majority of salaried people whose due income tax is deducted at source and as such they cannot evade payment of income tax on their income.

It is also requested that FBR high ups should make it easy for those who despite being salaried persons somehow have windfalls of resources, they may mention it in their tax filer quite honestly but they should not be pulled around for showing less income sans windfalls of more resources next year also.

AAMER NAJMEE

Lahore

Related