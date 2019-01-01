Tax exemption by Centre to Malakand, PATA will continue

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed for proper brain storming and reviewing all legal aspects of any proposed legislation, enactment or amendment before and during the parliamentary party session in order to ensure proper fine tuning and taking the say of all stockholders in the finalization of laws. ‘This practice will address to all the legal lacunars and complications,’ he added.

He was addressing the participants of the meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat here Monday The participants of the meeting were briefed about the proposed laws already tabled in the provincial Assembly. The participants were taken on board that the proposed legislation for erstwhile PATA tabled in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would not have any effect or ramifications on the already in vogue legislation for Provincially Administrated Tribal Areas (PATA).

The ongoing exercise would rather give legal cover to the previous legislation. The meeting was informed that the proposed legislation would not impose tax on PATA but would ensure its special tax-free status. After the repealment of section 247 of the constitution, the Federal and Provincial laws stand extended to PATA. The exemption from taxes to Malakand and PATA extended by the Federal Government will continue. The previous laws will also continue to be in vogue.

Chief Minister directed that legislation before tabling in the Provincial Assembly should have input of all stockholders that would avert any complication thereafter. This would also remove any apprehension and the people would know everything and would own these legislations which are for their benefit. He reminded the participants of the meeting that PTI had the mandate to protect the rights of the people. He assured to personally elucidate this legislation making interpretation of these laws and the good intension for the benefit of the people, he concluded.

