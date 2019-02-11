Tax evasion

ACCORDING to reports, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is planning to carry out a country-wide survey of houses, shops, offices and industries in an attempt to bring more people into tax net. The Board proposes to take extensive measures for broadening the tax base in consultation with the provinces as presently just less than one percent of the population is filer.

There are no two opinions that tax culture is almost non-existent in the country and those who do pay their taxes especially income tax mostly include salaried class. There are certain classes and interest groups with incomes running into millions of rupees per month but either they do not pay any income tax or pay much less than they should. Similarly, majority of the business community is not taxpayer and there are countless businessmen who collect GST from customers and consumers but do not deposit it in the national treasury. Not to speak of individuals even factories and CNG stations are not depositing the collected taxes with the Government, which should be a serious crime but they go scot-free due to reasons known to everyone. The survey might help identify new taxpayers if the exercise is done properly and in a systematic manner. However, before doing that the FBR needs to improve and strengthen its capacity because without capacity building there is no use of gathering data if the institution was unable to analyse it, issue notices to potential taxpayers and pursue these notices rigorously. We believe that instead of undertaking a census-like country-wide exercise, the FBR should first carry out survey of all shops, markets and business houses as well as professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers besides gathering data about private hospitals, clinics, labs, pharmacies, private schools, real estate developers and agents, who are supposed to be minting money. If FBR succeeds to bring all of them in tax net then there would be no need to levy any additional tax or increase the rate of the existing ones.

