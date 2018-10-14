Tax defaulting vehicles should pay taxes before launch of road checking campaign: Mukesh Kumar

KARACHI : Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation Department will launch a Road Checking Campaign from 22nd October to nab tax defaulting vehicles across the province and he has asked the tax defaulting vehicles’ owners to pay their due taxes in order to avoid any untoward situation during Road Checking Campaign . This he said in statement issued here on today.

He said that legal action would be taken against tax defaulting vehicles as no one was above the law. He also asked the officers assigned for duties to remain strict while collecting the taxes but must behave politely with the owners /drivers of the vehicles during Road Checking Campaign and not to bring a bad name to the department. He added, ‘ A massive campaign through media will also be driven to motivate the people to deposit their taxes and avoid penalties. He also requested to the people to cooperate with the staff of Excise and Taxation Department during Road Checking Campaign and he also assured the people that if any staff member would violate the code of conduct, a strict action would be taken against him.

He directed the officers and the staff to make all out effort to make Road Checking Campaign a success. He said that he would also pay surprise visits to various checking points to monitor the performance of the staff.

