Tax day on April 10

Staff Reporter

Lahore

To celebrate Tax Day on 10th April, 2018 Chairman Pra Dr. Raheal Ahmed Saddiqui organized the meeting at PRA Headquarters with all officers & relevant stake holders.

The strategies regarding proper celebrations of Tax Day was discussed in detail. It was also decided that the campaign which is to start on April should focus on all tax related key areas and should also target educational institutions as they are the future of the nation. This yearly campaign is celebrated the importance of tax collection and its benefits.

It is worth mentioning PRA has been celebrating Tax Day since 2016 and has made it a symbolic way to contact its tax payers.