THE task to improve tax collection in Pakistan faces numerous challenges. Revelation made by Finance Minster Asad Umar whilst speaking to the industrialists at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Karachi on Saturday that cases involving Rs.1300 billion of tax money are currently under trial indicates the scale of the challenge that any concerted effort to reform tax system in the country faces. For speedy trial of these cases, Asad Umar shared good news that tax courts are being established. This indeed is a step in the right direction as it will help fast track the disposal of these cases and address the issue of backlog to a great extent provided these courts are also mandated to decide the cases within a given time frame. Unnecessary adjournments in these courts should be strongly discouraged as otherwise it will kill the whole purpose of their establishment.

Then it is also important to review the existing tax related laws. Most of these have become outdated due to passage of time, increase in population, development of technology and overall increase in the size of the government. These old laws and procedures are not capable to meet the current workload and requirement of delivering speedy justice. As the government is striving to bring structural reforms in the FBR, it also needs to revisit these laws and go for the simplification of the procedures that facilitate the tax payers as this will encourage them to be more forthcoming in filing their returns.

In addition, there is also need to carry out a litigation audit of the FBR. Besides early disposal of tax related cases, it is also important to understand the reasons for such much litigation against the FBR. In many cases, when the FBR does conduct an audit or is able to identify some form of tax evasion, it often faces the challenge of going through the court system to collect the said amount. In other cases, some taxpayers genuinely feel aggrieved over what they consider to be unreasonable tax claims from the tax collector. Therefore, the FBR also needs to put its house in order to avoid any unnecessary litigation that also exposes it to lot of criticism.

Reforms in the FBR have become a must but these should not be restricted only to the replacement of top officials. Every government that comes to power boasts of reforming the institution but the end result is back to square zero. The FBR conducted many studies starting from Shahid Hussain Task Force, TARP Reform Document and changes made as per agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but they were hardly implemented. The incumbent government has to its disposal the services of people, like Dr Ishrat Hussain, who have the capability to introduce better reforms in the FBR and other institutions but the whole process should be completed after thorough consultations with all the stakeholders including businessmen to make the reforms sustainable and implementable. Without bolstering tax collection, exports and remittances, it will be difficult for the government to fulfil the promises it made with the people during the elections as well as to free the country from the debt trap.

