Tax cases worth Rs1260b awaiting decision

Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) on Saturday said continued delay in the decision about tax cases involving a total of twelve hundred and sixty (1260) billion rupees is hurting the government and the private sector.

Cases of four hundred and fifty billion rupees are pending in the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) while cases involving Rs256 billion are awaiting a decision at the level of commissioners of appeals, it said.

The decision of the pending cases can help FBR raise much-needed revenue and restore the confidence of the business community, said Ch. Naeemul Haq, Vice President RITBA.

He said that Income Tax, Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty is called Inland Revenue and its litigation is dealt by commissioners of appeals however his decisions can be challenged at the ATIR.

Presently, the ATIR cannot take the decision in the cases involving over one million rupees due to the want of judicial members, he added.

He informed that the ATIR Headquarter in Islamabad is working without two judicial members since long hindering its functionality, the Lahore bench needs six judicial members, Karachi bench requires seven judicial members and Peshawar bench is deficient by one judicial member.—INP

