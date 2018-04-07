Tax Amnesty scheme to help expand tax net: Haroon

Salim ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister’s Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhter Khan has said that tax amnesty scheme is a big breakthrough and it would help expand tax net. Collection of Revenue always remained under pressure due to various reasons.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with Minister of State for Finance & Economic Affairs Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Vice President Zeshan Khalil also spoke on the occasion. Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Mian Anjum Nisar, Farooq Iftikhar, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Almas Hyder, Kashif Anwer and Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion.

Haroon Akhter said that government has made reasonable progress at economic fronts and took bold decisions in the larger interest of the economy. He said that consultation has made with the stakeholders at vast scale to make upcoming budget friendly. He said that business community has been given relief in rules and regulations wherever it was possible. He said that people having taxable income should be given tax that would reduce burden from the existing taxpayers. He said that government has taken measures to make real estate sector documented.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan said that industrial growth is a must for progress. He said that government has formulated the budget for long term benefit. He said that we are trying to enhance revenue by improving the existing tax recovery system in the country. He said that attitude of tax collection machinery should be friendly with the business community. He said that systematic efforts are being made to fill the gap between tax payers and tax collectors.

Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan has said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the road to economic development and prosperity, not only for Pakistan and China but also for the whole region. He said CPEC would help promoting agriculture sector of the country, besides promoting the other sectors of economy.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Current account deficit in the period (July-Feb) FY 2018 is US$ 10.8 Billion as compared to US$ 7.2 Billion in the same period in FY 2017. The net FOREX reserves with State Bank of Pakistan have declined to US$ 11.78 billion as of 22nd March 2018. He said that political instability and economic uncertainty have a direct link. In a conflict ridden society, political turmoil creates ambiguity and investors sit on fence and wait for the right time. He said that these factors coupled with a weak and outdated tax system has also contributed in further pushing down the Ease of Doing Business Ranking from 144th to 147th place. It indicates the deteriorating economic situation of the economy.

The LCCI President said that the introduction of broad based tax reforms in Pakistan has become imperative. Existing narrow tax-base, the policy makers instead of revolutionizing the tax policy options, seem defendant on the burdening the existing taxpayers whether corporate, salaried, individuals and certain other documented sectors of the economy.

He said that there is a dire need of harmonization among the provincial and federal tax collecting agencies. There are certain major services including toll / vendor services which are still under the ambit of federal government whereas provincial governments also demand tax on such services. He said that number of taxes and frequency of paying taxes must be reduced.

Malik Tahir Javaid said that section 38 and 40-B of Sales Tax Act, 1990 is being adversely used by the officials of tax department. He said that teams from tax department should only visit the markets, if indispensable. In case of the visit of Tax officials, the proper legal process should be followed and the business community should not be harassed.

The LCCI President said that unjust and encroaching mindset of field formations has taken the confidence between the FBR officials and the Taxpayers to the lowest level. Illegal taxation coupled with illegal recovery though bank account attachment is genuinely harassing and creating hardship for the business community. Recovery through attachment of accounts should not be allowed at all, unless the taxpayer has availed facility of stay of demand at CIT (Appeal) and ITAT level.

He said that Lahore Chamber has already opposed withholding tax on banking transactions and once again demands that it must be withdrawn immediately as it is resulting in exodus of business community from the banking net. Malik Tahir Javaid further stated that The Lahore Chamber of has serious reservations with regard to current performance of FBR for disbursing refund cases of Sales Tax and Income Tax. The Exporters are suffering the most because they are facing serious issues of shortage of working capital. All the backlog of refunds should be cleared within two months upon the filing of return.