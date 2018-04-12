Tax Amnesty Scheme to broaden tax-net: Yaqoob Karim

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The President, Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Yakoob Karim has welcomed the Tax Amnesty Scheme announced recently by the Prime Minister.

Yakoob said that in a statement that amnesty scheme would bring investment in the market and economy may give a sigh of relief and also help to expand the tax net as the collection of revenue had always been remained under pressure due to various reasons.

He hoped that it would attract more people and businessmen who remained hidden from the tax collectors, to get registered with the relevant tax collection authorities. He said that foreign assets were useless for Pakistan but now these could be brought into the country with payment of only five percent tax that would ultimately ensure financial benefits to Pakistan. These foreign remittances would be used for the creation of new employment opportunities as well as the expansion of local industry on modern lines.

He further hoped that this scheme would help bring those assets back to Pakistan being held by Pakistanis abroad. Since other countries were putting in place tough policies for foreigners, the amnesty scheme would prove to be a great opportunity for overseas Pakistanis to transfer their assets to their home country, he added.

He endorsed the point of view of FPCCI that efforts should be geared up for trade promotion, industrialization, balancing trade, increasing exports, he said and added that research centres and laboratories should be increased while there should be a strong linkage between industry and academia. Research should be focused on industrial growth, and skill development should be focused while developing any education policy, he concluded.