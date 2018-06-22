Staff Reporter

Karachi

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited will facilitate Transfer of Book-Entry Securities in the Central Depository System against the declaration of assets under Government of Pakistan’s Tax Amnesty Scheme by way of the Voluntary Declaration of Domestic Assets Act, 2018 and the Foreign Assets (Declaration and Repatriation) Act, 2018. In this regard, CDC, with the prior approval of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has issued necessary circular detailing the requirements and procedures of such securities’ transfers.