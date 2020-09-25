Tax abuse, money laundering, corruption plague global finance: UN

United Nations

A panel of former heads of state and government, past state bank governors, business and civil society leaders, and prominent academics has called on governments around the world to do more to tackle tax abuse and corruption in global finance.

The findings come in an interim report released on Thursday by the high-level panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda (FACTI Panel), established by the former presidents of the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The FACTI report was discussed at a high-level event, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke from Islamabad via video-link to the 15-member panel.

Nigerian Vice President Oluyemi Osinbajo and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg also spoke on the occasion.

The report said while governments were struggling to agree on the problem or the solution, resources that can help the world’s poor are being drained by tax abuse, corruption and financial crime. Estimates include:—APP