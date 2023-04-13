Tata Group set to takeover Apple plant for Iphone 15 production amid India’s tech boom

NEW DELHI – Second most populous nation India turns into the next tech manufacturing hub and now smartphone giant Apple is moving to South Asian nation amid growing rift with China.

In previous years, Apple pushed up the production of iPhones in India and lately, a report reveals that the leading smartphone company will manufacture the next iPhone in India. Two years back, iPhone production was less than 2 percent in India but political tensions between Washington and Beijing helped New Delhi to rake up more business from the US.

Manufacturing only a petite portion of leading mobile phones is likely to become history as Indian multinational conglomerate Tata Group is expected to take over one of the largest iPhone production facilities.

Reports in international media claimed that Indian business giant will complete its takeover of Wistron’s iPhone facility in April in INR 5000 crores deal, giving the South Asian nation its first full fledge local production line for Apple products.

The massive Apple products production unit is likely to be started in Bengaluru, a known hub for IT.

In this regard, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd continued negotiations with Wistron to purchase its iPhone manufacturing facility. The Indian plant of a Taiwan-based tech giant has several production lines that manufactured iPhone 12, and iPhone 14.

After the takeover, it is likely that Tata would begin producing the iPhone 15.

As of now, three international players Wistron, Pegatron, and Foxconn are operating in India, manufacturing Apple products, and Wistron reportedly planned to leave the market as rivals pushed production to next level.

Ahead of major development, the Indian business conglomerate has started hiring its facility in Tamil Nadu, where iPhone components are made, in another bid to grow to next level.