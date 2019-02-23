TAT to promote Muslim-friendly tourism agenda at Thailand

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

Pornpop Uampidhaya, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand said that Pakistan and Thailand relations are ideal and cooperation in the field of tourism will further boost the existing ties. While addressing a reception hosted by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with Thai Airway for the promotion of tourism in Thailand here, he said that Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote Muslim-friendly tourism agenda in Pakistan Thailand is witnessing significant growth in visitor arrivals from Muslim populations around the world, especially during the two Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha peak Islamic holiday seasons.

Beside prominent of Pakistani Tour Operators, including Klissada Ratnapruk Executive Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Sher Khan Senior Manager Thai Airways and Adnan Zia Khan were present on the occasion.

Pornpop Uampidhaya said that the Thailand’s growing range of Muslim Friendly tourism products and services, and also help Thai sellers understand the trends and developments in emerging source markets in Pakistan

Ms Kulpramote Wannaalert, Director ASEAN , Tourism Authority of Thailand said that TAT will also have a booth at the Halal Assembly to showcase relevant tourism information and Thailand’s Muslim-friendly communities nationwide. She said TAT sees this as a good opportunity to attract Muslim travelers to Muslim-majority Thai provinces in the South like Yala, Pattani, Songkhla, Narathiwat and Satun, all of which are included on the list of 55 secondary provinces now being actively promoted.

Khawaja Ghiasuddin, Senior Vice President (North Pakistan) Akbar Group of Companies said that in the past, tourism was a neglected sector, but the present government is committed to developing Pakistan into an international hub for business and tourism.

Rehman ullah Khan, Chairman, Rehman Holidays & Rehman Travels appreciated the role Pornpop Uampidhaya, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand for promoting Thai tourism in Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, he said we will invite the Thai Ambassador for visit to Swat Valley, Ayubia and Nathia Gali. Reception was followed by a panel discussion between Thai and Pakistani tour operators for mutual understanding to promote the tourism bilateral.

