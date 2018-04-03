Tasneem Sadaf appointed chairperson of FPCCI body

Karachi

Senior Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir has appointed Tasneem Sadaf as Chairperson of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Life Style for the year 2018 to promote fashion designing in the country. The purpose of the said committee is to facilitate networking between trade partners and Pakistani business community at large. Another task of this committee is to encourage on-ground seminars, workshops and conferences relating to trade to narrow the gap between various sectors as well as encourage international partnerships, said a FPCCI press release on Monday.—APP