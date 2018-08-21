Taskforce to be formed to recover unlawful wealth stashed abroad

Karachi

Finance Minister Asad Umar says the first decision of the new cabinet was to form a high powered taskforce to recover unlawful wealth stashed abroad. In a tweet, he said message to those who have stolen public money and hid it abroad is loud and clear.

Meanwhile, talking to media at Karachi Airport, Finance Minister Asad Umar has said PTI will make revolutionary changes in economy with support of the people.

He said tax base will be increased for revenue generation by revamping the FBR.

Finance Minister said the looted wealth of the country will be brought back and people’s money will be spent on people. He said all decisions will be made in parliament.

He said all the steps can be successful only with the cooperation of people.

Asad Umar said the newly elected government will create employment opportunities for youth as part of its election manifesto.

Asad Umar said Karachi being the largest city and financial hub of the country is engine of the economy.

Finance Minister said all out resources will be used for generation of revenue. He said our immediate focus will be on giving relief to pensioners and widows.—TNS

