Task remains uncompleted

The resource rich and strategically located Balochistan province, the mouthpiece of multibillion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, has remained in grip of terror attacks since long for hatching conspiracies to destabilise the province/country.

The persistent terrorist attacks taking place against law enforcement agencies, the minorities and the Hazara community are what lead to the failure of security forces and intelligence agencies. The incidents that continue to hit the country off and on remind us as a nation that much more needs to be done to achieve the objective of complete peace.

Thus, the security apparatus needs to stay alert and pre-empt the terror activities and take steps that protect all communities regardless of their faith and sect as restoration of complete peace and stability in Balochistan.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

