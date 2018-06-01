Task not yet completed

EVER since the attack on Army Public School in Peshawar, no doubt the country has achieved major successes in the war on terrorism as a result of national consensus that saw anti-terror operations taking place in entire length and breadth of the country. But still incidents that continue to hit the country off and on remind us as a nation that much more needs to be done to achieve the objective of complete peace.

The same message was conveyed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to Quetta the other day when addressing officers and faculty of Command and Staff College he said the nation is on a positive trajectory of peace and stability but the job is not yet completed and we have to carry forward the gains towards enduring peace. Indeed at a time when terrorist incidents have significantly been reduced, we do not need to be complacent rather need to build on these gains and wipe out sleeper cells of terrorists present in any corner of the country. Speaking especially in the context of resource rich and strategically located Balochistan province that is the mouthpiece of multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, our enemies are hatching conspiracies to destabilise the province since long. This is the reason one continues to see terrorist attacks taking place against law enforcement agencies, the minorities and the Hazara community. In the past also the enemy stoked separatism in the province to achieve its sordid designs.

Over the two years or so, one has seen a large number of Baloch people laying down their arms and expressing their desire to become part of mainstream – something that is not digestible to our eternal enemy. To foil its designs, it is important that genuine grievances of the local people are addressed immediately. The people of the province should be fully made part of CPEC and Gwadar port projects by equipping their youth with the right kind of training and education. Then the security apparatus also needs to stay alert and pre-empt the terror activities and take steps that protect all communities regardless of their faith and sect as restoration of complete peace and stability in Balochistan will attract more investors apart from China to invest in the strategically located province, something that will bring visible change in the life of the people there.

