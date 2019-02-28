Task forces in action against power theft

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces actions against illegal use of electricity and Recovery of dues with the cooperation of Federal and Provincial Govt has been geared up throughout the Province.

In this connection Task Forces of Mardan-1 Division removed 12 direct hooks removed, recovered Rs.174000/- from defaulters.21 meters shifted to poles and 12 tampered meters removed.

Task Force of Takhtbai division recovered Rs.30000/-from Permanent disconnected consumers, while Rs.530265/- has been recovered from running consumers.29 direct hooks removed.

Pesco teams of Mardan 2 division recovered Rs.0.70 Million from domestic consumers while Rs.016 Million recovered from commercial consumers.17 direct hooks removed.

Share on: WhatsApp