Task force to bring money back

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday, “We are setting up a high-powered Task Force to bring back money laundered abroad from Pakistan.”

He said that our biggest issue today is that we don’t have money to keep up with our expenses. We are making a high powered tax force to make sure we bring back the looted money to Pakistan.

There is a US state department report that 1000 billion was being laundered out of Pakistan. This has done the most damage to us. This is criminal.

