Task force set up to combat marine pollution, judicial commission told

The Sindh chief secretary on Sanday informed the Supreme Court-mandated commission on water and sanitation in the province that a task force had been formed to take measures to minimise marine pollution.

He further said that the secretary for fisheries was the chairman of the task force/working group while other stakeholders from the provincial and federal governments would be its members.

Head of the commission retried apex court judge Justice Amir Hani Muslim decided to visit the identified places that needed to be cleaned immediately with all stakeholders on Monday.On June 26, the commission had summoned senior officials of Pakistan Navy, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), provincial chief secretary, secretary for Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and other senior officials over marine pollution.

Cleaning of fish harbours to involve federal and provincial departments irrespective of their domains

Officials of the PN, KPT, Port Qasim Authority, Karachi and Korangi fish harbour authorities, Karachi Sewerage and Water Board, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, TDAP, secretary for environment and alternative energy, secretary for livestock.