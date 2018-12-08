Task force formed to monitor the pesticides

Staff Reporter

The spokesman of Agriculture Department Punjab said that taskforce committee has been formulated by Chief Minister Punjab under the 100 day plan of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to monitor the pesticides.

This taskforce has been set up under the chair of Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi MPA from district Muzaffargarh. Other members included Secretary Agriculture, Additional Secretary (taskforce) Agriculture, Malik Ghulam Murtaza Rahim Khar former MPA from district Muzaffargarh, Dr. Waseem Hassan Langrial from district Muzaffargarh, Mian Abdul Hanan, Mudasar Saeed Bajwa, Mumtaz Muhammad Khan, Brig. (R) Hameed Khaleel and Kamran Khursheed.

This committee will monitor the quality as well as prices of pesticides, he said. This committee will check the quality and submit its recommendations for giving relief to the farmers in prices. A mobile laboratory is also being established to check the quality of pesticides.

Writing of barcode has been made compulsory for ensuring quality of pesticides. It will also help to ensure provision of genuine pesticides, the spokesman added.

Spokesman said that this committee will also engage the pesticides companies for identifying prices of pesticides to provide these pesticides to small farmers on suitable prices.

Different steps will be taken in the interest of the farmers by ensuring better monitoring of pesticides to help improve the agriculture sector in the larger interest of the national economy, the spokesman concluded.

Share on: WhatsApp