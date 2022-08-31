Tashkent to host SCO scientific and expert forum on information security on Sept 6

A press conference dedicated to the upcoming sci-entific and expert forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on information security was held in Tashkent on 6 September.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan (ISMI) Bobur Usmanov spoke about the timeliness and importance of this forum.

According to him, the event is organized as part of the practical implementation of the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, put forward on 17 September 2021 at the Dushanbe summit of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States.

At the meeting, the President of Uzbekistan, emphasizing the key priorities of intensifying efforts to ensure peace and stability in the SCO space, noted the importance of ensuring regular discussion of the current situation, coordination of joint measures to counter challenges and threats, including in the in-formation field.

“In this regard, the head of our state proposed to hold the SCO Expert Forum on information security. This would allow to develop coordinated measures to adequately address modern threats and challenges in cyberspace,” the expert stressed.

Speaking about the potential of the SCO member states in ensuring information security, Bobur Us-manov cited some facts. According to the Global Cybersecurity Index for 2021, Russia and India are in the top ten, and China and Kazakhstan are among 40 countries. The index takes into account legal, technical and organizational measures, as well as development potential and cooperation with other countries.

It was noted that today information security is becoming increasingly important in the overall sys-tem of national security of Uzbekistan and regional stability. At the same time, the cross-border nature of challenges and threats in this area requires the constant development of joint actions at the bilateral, regional and international levels.