Tashkent conference on Afghanistan delayed until Tuesday

Amnesty International and some former political officials criticized the Tashkent conference. Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan will be held on Tuesday.

The two-day conference was previously planned for Monday. The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is heading a delegation from the Islamic Emirate to participate in the conference in Tashkent.

On the sidelines of the conference, Muttaqi has held talks with several senior officials of the Uzbekistan government including the Deputy National Security Adviser for Uzbekistan, a spokesman for MoFA said, adding that important bilateral projects were discussed.

Speaking to reporters in Uzbekistan, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said they expect the Tashkent conference to be positive for the Afghan and regional economy. He said the Islamic Emirate is ready to engage with all countries around the world.

“We are ready to have engagement with the world countries. The Islamic Emirate has control all over Afghanistan and we call on the world to engage politically and economically,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan said that the conference follows two previous conferences held over the past four years to end war and ensure peace in Afghanistan.

“Our engagement with other countries is a good. One example is the Tashkent conference which shows Afghanistan has no problem in engaging with the world countries,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

The conference will be attended by representatives of Russia, the EU, the US, China, the UK, Japan, Iran, Pakistan and multiple other Asian countries.

The US State Dept in a statement said US special envoys Thomas West and Rina Amiri will travel to Uzbekistan to attend the International Conference on Afghanistan on July 25-26.

“During the conference, the U.S. delegation will join the international community to underscore our unwavering support for the Afghan people and to call on the Taliban to fulfill their commitments to the Afghan people and the international community,” the statement said. “The international community is committed to a stable, peaceful, and inclusive Afghanistan that respects the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans – including women and ethnic and religious communities – and that prevents terrorist threats from Afghan soil.”

“The conference is aiming to make coordination between the Islamic Emirate and world countries to pave the ground for trade and economic development as well as international aid,” said Meer Asrar Farghani, an Uzbek journalist.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International and some former political officials criticized the Tashkent conference. “Uzbekistan feels endangered by Afghanistan and wants to be reassured in this conference that there is no threat from Afghanistan to this country,” said Ahmad Munib Rasa, a political analyst.

“Through such conferences, the world is trying to facilitate the recognition of the Islamic Emirate,” said Faiz Mohammad Zaland, a university instructor.—Tolo News