TAS-2018 to help in generating more revenue

Lahore

An extension in Tax Amnesty Scheme (TAS) 2018, coupled with awareness campaign, will help highest number of business to avail full benefit of this good initiative by the previous regime.

This scheme is beneficial for both the government and the business community as it would help promote documented economy besides, giving business doing people an opportunity to legalize their undeclared assets, said a press release issued here.

This was crux of the speeches delivered by LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Commissioner Inland Revenue Ayesha Imran Butt and other experts at a seminar on “Tax Amnesty Scheme 2018”, jointly organized by the LCCI and Federal Board of Revenue, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce.—APP