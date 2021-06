Tariq Malik has again been appointed as the new chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced it on Tuesday after federal cabinet in a meeting approved his name for the position.

Malik had been served as head of the registration authority during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and he had resigned from the post in 2014.

More to follow…