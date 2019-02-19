Tariq lays down floral wreathe at Commonwealth war graves in Pindi

Staff Reporter

The UK Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, on Tuesday visited graveyard in Rawalpindi and took part in wreath-laying ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves.

He paid tributes to those who lost their lives fighting against dictatorship and tyranny. He also met with a range of civil society and human rights activists at a reception held at the British High Commission.

Lord Ahmad who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan held meetings with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, the Minister of State for the Interior Shehryar Afridi and Senator Sherry Rehman.

He also took part in a panel discussion held at the Fatimah Jinnah Women University on British Council’s Active Citizens Programme.

The British Council is working with the Higher Education Commission across all universities and degree awarding institutions in Pakistan to help young students take action in their local communities, and at a regional and national level. This programme will provide mandatory training on inclusion and tolerance to every undergraduate in Pakistan.

