Tariq for introducing new digital based projects for development of education

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday stressed the need to introduce new digital based projects in schools for development of education and to facilitate the students with modern learning techniques.

Addressing the Jazz Smart School Programme launching ceremony here at local hotel, the minister said that “the government understands the challenges “we face while trying to achieve this goal. However, initiatives such as the Jazz Smart School Program and an increasing future emphasis on public-private partnership will surely propel us toward a brighter future for Pakistan”.

He said that government is committed to bring improvement in educational institutions under Prime Minister Education Reform’s agenda. The minister appreciated ‘Jazz Smart School Programme’ and said that government is also working to facilitate educational institutions with modern facilities including computers and Labs. He said that a special computer lab project was also introduced to equip students with modern technology and digital learning. He thanked Jazz Smart School Programme administration for initiating the project to facilitate students and specially female students.

He stressed on the teachers to use modern technology for bring improvement in teaching to achieve vision 2025. In support of the Government’s vision 2025, Jazz Foundation is set to use innovation in imparting education to 75 schools in federal capital under its “Jazz Smart School’ programme. The program was launched in partnership with the ministry of CADD and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The ‘Jazz Smart School’ program introduces a smart learning solution to the traditional schooling system through a digital learning platform. Director General of FDE Hasnat Qureshi said that the FDE is committed to ensuring that innovative learning methods are incorporated in our public schools to ensure that our youth, especially young women, can compete with students globally.

The program’s educational content includes digital textbooks, videos, practice material, interactive games, assessment and classroom activities.—APP

Related