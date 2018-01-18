Tariq inaugurates newly renovated wards at PIMS

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CAAD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday inaugurated the newly renovated and refurbished wards of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to facilitate the incoming patients. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said more facilities were being added with the PIMS to ensure provision of better healthcare services to the patients.

He said the ministry had planned several innovative plans to provide state-of-the-art facilities at all hospitals of the federal capital.

He said the new emergency had been established at PIMS besides setting up new Pathology Department. To ensure 100 percent presence of hospital staff, a biometric system had been installed at PIMS, he added.

He said 103 ventilators were functional at PIMS while for security purpose CCTV cameras had been installed in the hospital. He said before next season, a central air condition system would be operational at PIMS.

He said a new solid waste management system would be installed to address the issue of medical waste. He said several other development projects were also in pipeline aimed at improving the service delivery system. He said in next session of the Senate, a bill would be passed to separate the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University from PIMS hospital.

The minister said everyone had to play role for progress of the country rather issuing political statements for petty gains. He said the present government of PML-N was fully committed to serve the country through development projects.—APP

