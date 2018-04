Staff Reporter

Brigadier (Retd) Tariq Hussain Lakhair, a prominent political personality from Dadu district called on the President PPP Women Wing MNA Faryal Talpur at Zardari House and joined PPP on Wednesday.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, PPP President District Dadu Rafiq Jamali, MNA Shagufta Jumani, Provincial Minister Fayaz Butt, MNA Imran Zafar Leghari, MPAs Ghulam Shah Jilani, Abdul Aziz Junejo, District Chairman Sardar Ashraf Solangi and others were present on the occasion.