RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former minister CADD, Dr. Fazal Chaudhry was not allowed to meet his party supremo Nawaz Sharif in Adiala Jail on Sunday.

According to details, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry visited the jail and requested for a meeting with the PML-N Quaid.

However, the jail authorities rejected his plea, saying it was Sunday, therefore he can’t be allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif.

